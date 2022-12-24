Monero Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $142.85 or 0.00847699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $46.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00391289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00605669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00261807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00235230 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,217,894 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

