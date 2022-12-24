MovieBloc Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $960,706.06 (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $37.84 million and $960,706.06 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

