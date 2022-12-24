MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.91

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.91 and traded as high as C$57.27. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$57.09, with a volume of 19,794 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

