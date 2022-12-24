MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.91

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.91 and traded as high as C$57.27. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$57.09, with a volume of 19,794 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

