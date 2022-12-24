My Personal CFO LLC Sells 23,176 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

My Personal CFO LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,577 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,307,000 after purchasing an additional 325,872 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.