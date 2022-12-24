My Personal CFO LLC Sells 89,111 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,111 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 2.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Okta by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Okta

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

