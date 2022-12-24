NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.45. 23,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 25,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

