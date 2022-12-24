Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.25. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 210,160 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.