New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.