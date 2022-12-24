Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.01. 2,503,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

