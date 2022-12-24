Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,147 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 2,580,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,856. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.