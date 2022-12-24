Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 7,623.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,665 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 828,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,182. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.