Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,056. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

