Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $111,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 159,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,517. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
