Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $116.01. 2,503,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

