Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,015,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,675,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.63. 1,580,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,881. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

