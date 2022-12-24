Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. 2,369,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,446. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

