Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 4,919 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after acquiring an additional 362,744 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. 698,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,591. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

