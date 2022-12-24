Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Raised by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Newmont worth $39,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

NEM stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

