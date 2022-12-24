Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. New Street Research started coverage on Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.83) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nexi from €10.50 ($11.17) to €11.25 ($11.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.



OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $7.94 on Friday. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.



Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

