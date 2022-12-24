NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $109.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

