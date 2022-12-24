NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.65.
NIO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. NIO has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $33.80.
Institutional Trading of NIO
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.