NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.65.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. NIO has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $33.80.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $45,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

