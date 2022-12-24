Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, December 28th

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 28th.

Nippon Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $14.16 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

