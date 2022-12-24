Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.