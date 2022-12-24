Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 8.4%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 22,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,094,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Stories

