Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 8.4%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 22,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,094,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Nutex Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
