Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Cut by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 995,411 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 643,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,672. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

