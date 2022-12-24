NXM Price Hits $38.36 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $38.36 or 0.00227697 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $252.92 million and approximately $64,026.32 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020160 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

