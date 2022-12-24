Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $201.34 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $201.34 million and $7.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.05 or 0.07247649 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00030941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03456086 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,660,470.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

