Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $200.97 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $200.97 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.17 or 0.07261465 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

