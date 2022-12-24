Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OASGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OASGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.