Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

