Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,645. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

