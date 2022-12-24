Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 4,478,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,557,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.