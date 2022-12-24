Orbit Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $743,911.28 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $54.98 million and $743,911.28 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

