Orchid (OXT) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $50.21 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014409 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00228145 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07221085 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,177,142.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.