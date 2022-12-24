Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Up 1.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 14,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 39,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Orezone Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

