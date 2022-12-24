Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Up 1.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 14,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 39,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Orezone Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orezone Gold (ORZCF)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.