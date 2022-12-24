Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $726.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

