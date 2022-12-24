Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,977.66

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $39,977.66 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,863.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00390993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00848317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00605202 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00261489 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,227,489 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.