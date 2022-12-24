Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,453,070. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

