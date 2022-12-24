Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of OHI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.38. 997,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,736. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.