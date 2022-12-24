Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.36. 39,373,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,671,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average is $289.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

