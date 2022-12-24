PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $13.45 million and $890,789.45 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $854.18 or 0.05070042 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.17 or 0.29577948 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

