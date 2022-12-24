Pax Dollar Market Cap Achieves $945.39 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.39 million and approximately $774,038.35 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011467 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
