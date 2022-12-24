Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.22-$4.30 EPS.
Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %
Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also
