Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.22-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

