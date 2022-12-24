Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $297,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 25.3% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

