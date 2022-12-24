Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.22-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Paychex by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.3% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

