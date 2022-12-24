Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10,825.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,849 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $76,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.63.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

