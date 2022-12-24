Pendal Group Ltd Buys 27,694 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $67,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.1 %

PWR traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 405,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

