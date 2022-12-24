Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $181,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $540.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,503. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.69 and a 200-day moving average of $542.63. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.