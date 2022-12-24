Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,423 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $98,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,833. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

