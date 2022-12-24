Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of M&T Bank worth $157,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in M&T Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 110.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.80.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

