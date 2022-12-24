Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $30,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.4% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 3.0 %

PHG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,086,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,351. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.43) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

